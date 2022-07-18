Dwayne Johnson Is Ecstatic His Daughter Simone Johnson Is Building Her Own WWE Path

Dwayne Johnson has been one of the most loved professional wrestlers even though he has retired from that life. He's also known as one of the most famous actors in the world and has put out many movies that make the world happy. His style and charisma have been a major factor in how the world perceives him and to date, no one has anything bad to say about him.

Dwayne Johnson has recently been talking about his daughter Simone Johnson who has recently begun her WWE career. Her professional wrestling name is Ava Raine and she was born in 2001 on August 14.

Dwayne has been so proud of his daughter for her accomplishments. Simone only started her wrestling career in 2020 and has since been rising in wrestling. He believed that she was carrying on the family legacy and was the fourth generation which made him extra proud to be her father.

Wrestling has been in the family for generations including Dwayne Johnson, Simone's grandfather Rocky Johnson, and her great grandfather Peter Maivia who were all important wrestlers in their time.

Dwayne himself had retired from wrestling in 2004 after which he had begun his acting career. However, he believes that his daughter is fiercely independent and he wanted her to make her way from the beginning.

Dwayne is silently supporting his daughter through anything she chooses to do. Many people though were quick to criticize that she was not using the family name in the ring and that she did not honor her family. Simone replied to those people by saying that she didn't know why people who were portrayed as different from their family names were thought to be wrong. She explained that she never meant to discredit her family's achievements and she was still choosing to build a career around her father's achievements while people could hate all they want.

Dwayne is just happy that his daughter is in the league. He was previously excited about the fact that she was the youngest to be signed by WWE. Simone herself is proud of herself as she also believes she's carrying on the family legacy.