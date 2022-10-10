Dwayne Johnson Has Denied Rumors That He Will Run For President

In a first peek of this weekend's CBS Sunday Morning interview, the 50-year-old actor discussed his long-held interest in running for president with host Tracy Smith. The option, he said now, is no longer available.

The flip side to this is necessary, Johnson explained. Therefore he would say the following. As a citizen, I cherish my fellow Americans and the United States. Being a parent is one of the greatest joys of my life.

Johnson said that being the best dad he can be to his three daughters, Simone (21), Jasmine (6), and Tiana (4) is his top priority.

Especially now, I am watching my girls go through such a formative period. Having spent a significant portion of my first daughter's formative years away from home due to my career, I recognize the importance of being present in her life at this juncture when she needs me most.

As president, I will see that this happens. The well-being of my children, especially my two girls, is my top priority. Of course, I'd love to achieve the position of chief executive officer, but being a father is my priority. So long as it has been thus far.

In 2021, PEOPLE magazine named an actor their No. 1 Reason to Love America, and the actor told the magazine it was an honor to be chosen by the American people as someone they wanted to lead the country. This followed a poll showing that 46% of people would vote for Johnson in a presidential election.

As a half-Black, half-Samoan kid, he could work his ass off knowing that perseverance opens doors in the United States, and he was happy for this opportunity. He expressed this sentiment to PEOPLE at the time. So, in many respects, I owe this to the greatness of our nation.

Johnson stated, "I'm not a politician, and I've never had political passions." And to be perfectly honest, I'm not sure I have the resignation or tolerance to deal with all the BS that comes along with politics and politicians. And yet, when 46% of Americans say they want me to be president, I have no choice but to stand up, listen respectfully, and take notes.