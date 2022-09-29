Dustin Lance, Husband Of Tom Daley, Disclosed Information About A Serious Head Injury And Says He’s On The Long Road To Getting Well Again

Tom Daley is one of the most recognized Olympic gold medalists in the world. He is the pride of the US and has gained a massive following due to his talents and skills. Tom Daley is also married to Dustin Lance who is a screenwriter in the US.

In recent news, Dustin Lance, husband of Tom Daley, has revealed that he suffered a massive head injury just recently. The couple got married only five years ago and the news has become viral on the internet. Fans were shocked at the news and have continuously wished the two good health in the comments of the post that Dustin shared on his social media.

The screenwriter Dustin Lance revealed that he had been advised to shut his brain off to recover correctly from the incident. He also stated that it had been one of the most frightening times of his life but he had full hope that he would be okay. He stated that the journey was long but very achievable.

However, he has not revealed to the public how he attained the head injury, Recently, Dustin and Tom had taken a trip to Greece to heal and relax. In an Instagram post he wrote, “Showing little improvement, my doctors ordered me to shut off my brain in hopes of it healing. This has been a challenging, frightening time for a creative type who depends on what's in his skull to work, care and love.”

He also wrote that his husband had been very sweet and had taken him to Greece so the two could relax and he could shut off his brain for a while. The gesture was incredibly wholesome and was appreciated by fans who thought that Daley was adorable for taking care of his husband. However, since no additional information has been given to the public, fans continue to be worried about Dustin. The comments of the post have included many people wishing him better health soon and words of comfort.