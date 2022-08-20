During Their 2016 Plane Altercation, Angelina Jolie Claimed Brad Pitt Damaged Property Worth $25,000 In Total

During the heated altercation between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in 2016, a plane allegedly sustained damage costing $25,000 Pitt.

In a recently made public FBI document, the actress, 47, said that while she was on the plane napping with her kids, they ordered her to "look" at Pitt, 58, who she had just seen "pour a glass of red wine."

Jolie later stated that the wine "spread all over the seat" and was not tidied up "for the duration of the trip" despite the fact that the location of the alcohol spilled has been censored in records acquired by Page Six.

The actress from "Salt" claimed that she "eventually realized" that "this cost about $25,000 in damages."

The article claims that after the pour, Pitt "chuckled and moved away to get a second drink."

The "Fury" actor reportedly spilled beer on Jolie "and the blanket she was resting under" at some other point during the journey from Nice, France, to Los Angeles.

The "Maleficent" actress said in the documents, which were publicly disclosed on Tuesday that her ex-husband had verbally abused her, telling her she was "trying to ruin [their] family."

Also reportedly said to be "Columbine kid" who might "murder someone" were Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, or the twins Knox and Vivienne, 14.

According to the article, Pitt reportedly repeatedly hit the plane's ceiling, "pushed" Jolie, and went "toward [one of their kids] like he was about to attack."

Days later, Jolie filed for separation from the "Fight Club" actor, claiming that she had hurt her elbow and back trying to stop him. In the report, she included pictures of her reported wounds.

In April, the "Tomb Raider" actor filed a lawsuit against the FBI in an unnamed capacity. Even though many people believed she was the lawsuit at the time, Jolie's identity wasn't officially revealed until earlier this week.