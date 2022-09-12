During the Runway 7 Spring/Summer 2023 Collection, Kate Beckinsale Strolls Down The Catwalk Donning Naeem Khan

The actress finished the Naeem Khan Spring/Summer 2023 runway before taking a final walk with the well-known designer.

Beckinsale made her catwalk debut in a stunning two-piece ensemble with shimmering beading, a fluttering pleated skirt, and an abs-baring crop top.

The set also included a striking collar. To add even more sparkle, Beckinsale added sparkling statement earrings. A braided bun and smokey eye makeup completed the ensemble.

The award-winning actress admitted that performing in a runway show was the very last thing on her professional bucket list in a candid interview with The Daily Front Row.

I find it hard to comprehend I'm doing this. But, she playfully informed the outlet, "I truly can not think of anything I'll dislike more." Every time I see runway models, I wonder HOW they do it. It seems so different from performing in plays on stage just because Naeem is involved.

Khan and Beckinsale have a long-standing romance on and off the red carpet and the runway.

He told The Daily Front Row, "I've known Kate for many years, and I've always admired her as an artist...and a beauty." Oh my God, you have no clue how pleased I was when it was suggested that working together would be fantastic! He cried out,

He continued, "I wanted to ensure she was glad and secure. He's got fantastic stories and exquisite costumes remarked Beckinsale of the New York-based designer, who has dressed the actress numerous times over the years.

I've learned not to grin enough that my top lip rolls back over my gum out of fright, so this is one thing, of course, but I do like to blink as soon as the cameras are put anywhere near me, according to Beckinsale, who said honing the art of posing is down to her inner Sasha Fierce.

Despite facing the runway and the Underworld, Beckinsale has previously admitted that she reaches her skincare routine with a laid-back attitude.