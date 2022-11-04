During The Period When She Was Off Of Her Medication, Selena Gomez Had To Relearn A Number Of Terms

After experiencing a psychotic episode in 2018 and being diagnosed with bipolar disorder, Selena Gomez disclosed that she had to relearn specific terms while on medication detox.

In an interview for the cover story that will appear in the December 2022 issue of Rolling Stone, the star of the My Mind & I told the publication that she had disappeared.

She went on to say that there was no longer any component of me that resided in that location.

Gomez, now 30 years old, continued by describing how her psychiatrist "directed" her back to being who she was.

According to the singer, to properly get off the meds she was taking, she had to "detox." I was required to train my memory to recall specific words. When we were both chatting simultaneously, I would lose track of time.

She went on to say that it took a lot of effort to (a) acknowledge that she had bipolar disorder and (b) learn how to cope with it because she knew it would never go away.

Although she barely remembers fragments of her time spent there, Gomez was admitted to a treatment facility after she started hearing voices and developing a paranoid disorder.

The actress revealed in an interview with a magazine that, at the time, she had acquaintances who did not recognize her at all. Before emerging from her psychotic state, she had spent several months receiving treatment.

Gomez claims that she has now been taken off of all of the medications provided to her except two of them.

The former star of the Disney Channel made news in February 2018 for her stint in a rehabilitation center in Connecticut.

For her anxiety and sadness, Gomez has sought treatment before, both at the Dawn at the Meadows facility in Arizona and at a clinic in Texas (in 2014 and 2016, respectively).

Although the star of Only Murders in the Building has been open and honest in the past about the challenges she has had with her mental health, she spares no details in the documentary My Mind & Me.