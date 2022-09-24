During The Filming Of "Don't Worry Darling," Olivia Wilde, Florence Pugh, And Harry Styles Posed For A Photo Together

The movie was released in theatres on Friday, and Wilde, who starred in the film and directed it, commemorated the occasion by posting a throwback photo of herself and her co-stars from when they were filming.

In the photo uploaded to Instagram, Olivia Wilde, age 38, can be seen laughing and smiling while having a break with Harry Styles, age 28, Florence Pugh , age 26, and screenwriter Katie Silberman.

She noted in the caption that Don't Worry Darling is officially open for business. Aaahhhhhhhh!!!!!!!

She said, "I'm so genuinely thankful for this experience and the incredible effort of the group of artists who made it happen." [Continued from the previous sentence] We gathered together to give you a story, and we hope that you enjoy it and find it entertaining.

The snapshot was taken by Wilde just a few days after she lauded Pugh as a good actor when appearing on The Late Show. She told the show's host, Stephen Colbert, that she has "nothing but admiration" for Pugh's acting ability. She is amazing in every way. Of course, there's nothing more exciting than seeing a busy actress in action, and right now, she's working on the set of her movie Dune.

She said that I harbor no ill will toward her for any reason. The interesting thing is that I don't think my male director peers are responding to questions about their cast... they're not. Colbert responded by saying that he would agree with you on this point.

Earlier in the discussion, Wilde stated that Pugh would be amazing in their future film and that she is one of the few actresses equally skilled in dramatic and action roles.

There are actual action sequences in the movie, and she has a run that Wilde described as "the most incredible run I've ever seen." Of course, I always refer to it as her "Tom Cruise run" because it's the most impressive run she's ever done.