During His Social Media Outburst, Kanye West Attacked Pete Davidson

The rapper Thursday encouraged followers to inform Pete Davidson how his kids' tattoos were doing at the trauma center during an hours-long outburst on Instagram, which has since been removed.

Since he started dating the Skims billionaire in October 2021, Ye, who raises the children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, has verbally attacked and threatened the comedian.

West published a music video for "Eazy" earlier this year in which he figuratively kidnaps and buries Davidson in a cartoon form. Moreover, he rapped about kicking Pete Davidson in the a$$.

In a second music video for the song, in which the actor was donning a "Skete" hoodie, West also criticized the comedian. The King of Staten Island actor got very close to West and the Kardashians' children during their relationship, even going to the extent of getting a new neck tattoo with all of their names.

The rapper is still pursuing Davidson despite the reality that their romance ended in August. In fact, he uploaded a digitally altered front page of the New York Times on Instagram that read, "SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28" when it was revealed that Kim Kardashian and the "Saturday Night Live" star had broken up.

After learning that the mother of his children was furious over the remark, he removed it a few hours later. Kim is furious and quite unhappy right now.

A source familiar to the founder of Skims informed Page Six that Kanye is back to his old habits and that Kim would not put up with his bullying behavior towards the ones she adores and cares about. Another source said that Pete will always be protected by Kim, regardless of their relationship status.

In order to deal with the emotions Ye's assaults produced, Davidson ultimately had to undergo "trauma treatment" after what was obviously a painful encounter.

An insider informed People, the publication that broke the story, that Kanye's attention and hostility provoke Pete, who has been forced to seek assistance.