During Her Visit To New York, Malala Yousafzai Was Honored During A Broadway Performance

On Thursday in New York City, Malala Yousafzai was in attendance at a performance of "The Kite Runner" on Broadway . She had a touching encounter with a complete stranger during her time there.

A source had said in an exclusive interview with Page Six that when the curtains were drawn, an older woman and her carer passed by the education activist born in Pakistan; the caretaker immediately recognized Malala.

You seem familiar with this person, don't you? enquired the person in charge of caretaking.

The older woman went to the 25-year-old laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize, who is sometimes referred to by simply her first name, and questioned, "Who are you?"

In response, she stated, "My name is Malala." The senior inquired, "How should I recognize you?" when the appellation did not bring up any memories. Malala responded that she had written a book, to which the woman, obviously unsatisfied with her answers, inquired about the book's title.

The Oxford University graduate said, "I Am Malala," referring to her memoir published in 2013 and became an instant best seller. At that time, another member of Malala's group spoke forward to bolster the human rights activist's credibility.

According to the buddy, she also receives the Nobel Peace Prize. Good for you. Before continuing on her way, the more senior woman wished the younger woman congratulations before leaving.

Malala, who was only 17 years old when she won the award in 2014, is the youngest person ever to be awarded the Nobel Prize.

As the co-founder of the Malala Fund walked backstage to take selfies with the cast of the Broadway production, including the lead actor Amir Arison, it was clear that she had enjoyed the performance.

Kal Penn, who played Harold and Kumar and worked for the Obama administration in the past, was also seen attending the performance.

Malala, for her part, has been in New York City for the past three days, attending the United Nations Transforming Education Summit on September 16, 17, and 19.