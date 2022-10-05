During Filming, Pete Davidson Was Seen With A Bandage Covering One Of His Many Kim Kardashian Tattoos

On the set of his new comedy series "Bupkis," the former "Saturday Night Live" star was seen on Monday with a mysterious wrap around his neck.

It's unknown what the dresser was hiding under his T-shirt collar, but it was in the same place as the actors. My girl is a tattoo lawyer honoring Kim Kardashian, so people assumed he was trying to hide or remove it.

However, a source familiar with the 28-year-old comedian informed us that he was on set at the time of the shot and that the coverings had nothing to do with his decision to cover up the lawyer tattoo.

Davidson showed off the tattoo early in their 2022 relationship with the reality star, who in 2021 finally passed the California baby bar exam after multiple previous attempts. Kardashian, 41, claims this is one of several tattoos the ink-obsessed comic received in her honor.

Although the Skims creator deemed the lawyer's tattoo her favorite, Davidson also sports a tattoo of Jasmine and Aladdin with an infinity symbol in the middle, alluding to the couple's first kiss in an October 2021 SNL skit based on the Disney film. He also tattooed the first letters of Kardashian's children's names—North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm—alongside her own.

The King of Staten Island actor also had Kardashian's first name tattooed across his breast, which may be even more excruciating to remove.

And I don't want to be able to rid of it or to hide it. And I just needed it there as a mark on me," Kardashian claims Davidson told her, explaining the reasoning for the decision.

After nine months of dating, the couple broke up in August, with sources telling Page Six that their age gap was a factor in the breakup, along with Kardashian's desire to devote more time to the children she shares with ex Kanye West.