During An Interview, Julia Roberts Disclosed That She Was Born In A Hospital That Was Paid For By Martin Luther King Jr

Julia Roberts disclosed that the late Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King, covered the hospital cost for her birth because her parents could not do so independently.

The actress who played Erin Brockovich mentioned to Gayle King during their chat that her parents made friends with the Kings while they were residing in Atlanta and operating a theatrical school.

Roberts claimed that one day Coretta phoned her mother and asked if her children could attend the school because they were having difficulty finding a place to accept her children due to the discrimination that existed in the 1960s.

Because my mother said, "Sure, come on over," they all became friends and came to our rescue when we were in a bind.

It was previously stated that a member of the Ku Klux Klan blew up a car outside of one of Betty and Walter Roberts' plays as retaliation for the casting of King Jr.'s daughter Yolanda in a role in which she was required to kiss a white actor.

The renowned journalist referred to the choice made by Roberts' parents as "amazing" because, at the time in question, people did not witness tiny black children mingling with little white children in acting school.

On Friday, the star of Ticket to Paradise celebrated her 55th birthday by posting a selfie of herself on social media, in which she was seen holding a cup of coffee and surrounded by pink-and-gold balloons.

On my 55th birthday, I am being showered with love and magic. She posted the shot on Instagram with the phrase, "my cup is overflowing."

At the beginning of this month, the Pretty Woman actor raved about her family life with her husband, Danny Moder, and their three children, twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 17 years old, and Henry, who is 15 aged.