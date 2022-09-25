During A Late-Night Out, Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Kissed Passionately

On Thursday night in New York City, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde were spotted holding hands and making passionate kisses. In the middle of Manhattan, the couple was seen kissing and hugging each other passionately.

The 28-year-old pop artist and the 38-year-old actress opted for a more relaxed dress for their date. Wilde sported loose denim, a white blouse, and a black hoodie, while Styles wore a cream jacket, a white shirt, and wide blue trousers.

On Wednesday, Styles wrapped up his 15-night run at Madison Square Garden with Wilde cheering from the arena's VIP section. They had been said to be breaking up for weeks before their steamy next-night encounters.

After they seemed distant from one another while promoting their scandal-plagued picture Don't Worry Darling at the Venice Film Festival, fans began to wonder if the couple had broken up. However, any tension was probably due to the current conflict between the DWD cast.

A source who claims to have spent a lot of time on location for the film claims that Wilde, who both starred in and directed the picture, and her leading lady, Florence Pugh, got into a heated disagreement while they were in the middle of filming the psychological thriller.

In the movie, Pugh stars opposite Styles. Wilde's frequent, inexplicable absences reportedly made her unhappy once she started dating the Watermelon Sugar singer.

The insider told Vulture that Pugh's frustrations building up to the alleged incident in January 2021 stemmed from her belief that Olivia and Harry would simply vanish whenever they were angry. A source had previously informed Page Six that Pugh did not approve of Wilde and Styles' relationship.

A source told us in July that the actress-turned-director broke up with Jason Sudeikis while filming and that the sight of Olivia and Harry all over each other on set did not sit well with Flo. At the time, Olivia was still with Jason.