During A Las Vegas Meet-And-Greet, Enrique Iglesias Got Close With One Of His Fans

On Friday, Enrique Iglesias startled his audience by posting a video of himself being close to a fan in Las Vegas. Iglesias has been in a relationship with Anna Kournikova for the past 20 years.

In the video, which was shared on the artist's Instagram account, the "Bailando" singer can be seen initially planting a peck on the cheek of the female fan as they pose for a selfie together during a meet and greet.

Things, though, took a spicy turn when a follower turned her face and began locking lips with the singer on the lips. This caused the artist to pull her head away.

Iglesias, 47, did not break eye contact with the mystery woman and continued to make out with her, at one point extending his hands near the backside of her crotch.

They kept their grip on the peck for a few more seconds before Iglesias finally released go of her and sprinted off with a huge smile on his face. During that time, they were both holding onto the peck.

It's Friday night in #LASVEGAS @resortsworldlv, he posted the post. "see you tonight!!!!" The audience's reaction to the private moment was mixed, with some expressing their envy while others inquired about the tennis star partner he was with at the time.

So lucky! According to your supporters, you are the best! , remarked one supporter, while another joked that "What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas."

The third one exclaimed, "Oh my God!! While one fan defended Kournikova by posting, "I don't like it when other females kiss you!" another fan exclaimed, "I want to be her!" Only Anna should receive your passionate pecks.

When shooting his 2001 music video for "Escape," Iglesias and Kournikova, then age 41, fell in love. They broke up for a little while in 2013 but later reconciled. Kournikova has "Iglesias" as her last name in her Instagram bio, even though they are not officially married. Nicholas and Lucy, who are twins and now 4 years old, and Mary, who is 2 years old, are all the couple's children.