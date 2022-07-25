Due To Her Drastic Weight Loss, Liv Tyler Is No Longer Afraid To Wear Gowns With High Slits

Liv Tyler , an actress, producer, model, and the daughter of Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler, rarely posts images on her own social media sites.

Instead, she prefers to share photos of her kids, but a few hours ago, Liv tweeted a selfie taken while riding in a cab, which infuriated a lot of her followers. The actress' most well-liked post from the previous 12 months received almost 63,000 likes in just nine hours.

Tyler, 45, is pictured in a long-sleeve navy blue dress with a sweetheart neckline and a high split in the skirt that shows off her toned legs. Black sandals, a clutch, and sunglasses complete the look.

Liv wore light makeup on her face, including lipstick, blush, mascara, and colored eyebrows. Her hair was kept loose and curly. The actress looked really nice despite its simplicity.

Liv never had issues because she was incredibly overweight, and she acknowledged this in several interviews when the camera added further weight.

Furthermore, she was unable to assume the body she desired after giving birth to her children she has three, roughly.

The actress, who co-starred in Elusive Beauty and Armageddon with Bruce Willis, benefited from the pandemic lockdown and her separation from fiancé Dave Gardner last year.

The Lord of the Rings and Ben Affleck's Jersey Girl both inspire people to get their act together, start working out regularly and modify their diets. Finally, it seemed to have worked, as Tyler succeeded in her endeavor.

In a previous post, With Liv Tyler, who is now 45 years old, as one of his main muses, cult Italian director Bernardo Bertolucci is a maestro of sensual movies like The Dreamers, Under Cover of Heaven, and Last Tango in Paris.

Advertisement

However, it still causes shivers to see the film "Escaping Beauty," which rocked Hollywood in 1996 and became an all-time classic. By the way, you may watch this movie again on a wide screen. And how else, when there is a young Liv who embodies both sexuality and purity.