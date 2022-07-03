Dua Lipa once again confesses her love for the iconic miniskirts from Chopova Lowena

Whether it's a neon green Coperni gown on stage or a glittery Attico look in her spare time, Dua Lipa has rocked one fashion after another this summer.

But there is one particular thing that is a priority for today's fashion icon: the iconic plaid skirt in the spirit of the American schoolgirl from Chopova Lowena.

Taking in the sights of Stockholm this week (on a boat, of course), the singer once again opted for a pink, blue and black mini, which she paired with a puffed-sleeved cotton white blouse, also designed by the London label.

In terms of accessories, the pop star is backing another popular brand by choosing a KNWLS snake-print Razr bag and finishing off the look with Balenciaga's iconic Le Cagole boots (another Lipa favorite this season). Makeup was done in neon pink tones.

Lipa has long boasted her status as one of Chopova Lowena's biggest fans, wearing her signature ruffled blouses or printed swimsuits.

But Dua is far from the only A-star to support this rising label. Madonna, Willow Smith, and Olivia Rodrigo who wore the brand on stage at Glastonbury over the weekend also wore Chopova Lowena fashion.

So what is the secret to the success and appreciation of the London brand with Bulgarian heritage? Many of them are made from recycled vintage folk fabrics brought from their native Bulgaria.

"Our pieces have a story, a sense of storytelling: you are connected by buying a little more. This is something special," Emma Chopova, co-founder of the company, said earlier in an interview with Vogue.

Their motto is quite simple: people are especially attracted to aesthetics, so they are not afraid to combine something ridiculous with something truly beautiful.