Drew Barrymore in the perfect summer party dress at the 2022 Paramount premiere. Look at the bright outfit of the actress, which will hide any figure flaws.

The star of the Charlie's Angels franchise, the Santa Clarita Diet series, and the host of The Drew Barrymore Show arrived on Wednesday night at the Paramount Film Company's party, which traditionally presents new releases for the upcoming season.

The 47-year-old actress went to the photocall in a loose-fitting maxi dress in a boho style. A weightless outfit made of ruffled chiffon with a print reminiscent of the tie-dye effect in scarlet and pink shades, Drew did not overload with accessories, leaving only a gold watch on her wrist and a ring on her right hand.

At the 75th Cannes Film Festival, other guests at the opening of Cannes 2022 were Eva Longoria, Julianne Moore, and Rossi De Palma. All three actresses relied on black dresses, but Almodovar's muse managed to stun everyone. Rossi tried on a Saint Laurent jacket dress from the spring-summer 2022 collection, not forgetting to complement the look with oversized sunglasses and scarlet lipstick.

Advertisement

In previous seasons Anthony Vaccarello has returned from several seasons of travel to host the Saint Laurent spring/summer show at the Eiffel Tower. Models took to the wet concrete runway in obscenely high Tribute shoes that seemed to defy the laws of physics and pointy stiletto pumps with a contrasting cape. While all designers are trying to cross evening and sports styles and experimenting with the recently sensational "dopamine dressing," Vaccarello remains true to himself and shows velvet catsuits, luxurious leggings combined with masculine jackets, floor-length polo dresses with massive gold buttons, referring to the codes Yves Saint Laurent.