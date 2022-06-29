Drew Barrymore at the Daytime Emmy Awards

Drew Barrymore appeared at the Daytime Emmy Awards. The actress chose a Valentino dress for the exit.

The 49th Daytime Emmy Awards just ended.

The event was attended by many Hollywood actors, one of them being Drew Barrymore. The actress chose a wide dress in a trendy pink color from Valentino.

The image of Drew was complemented by jewelry with large stones. This spring, the actress turned 47 years old. The Daytime Emmy Awards is annual awards show that celebrates America's best television of the day.

The awards show also includes the Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards under its umbrella, a class of Emmy Awards presented during the day for television production and technical accomplishments.

Recall that the Hollywood star gained popularity thanks to the film "Duplex." Also, one of the famous films of the actress is "50 First Dates" and "Mixed," where in both films the actress played along with Adam Sandler.

In a previous post, Britney Spears showed a romantic video with Sam Asghari on the plane ladder.

Pop singer Britney Spears has published a romantic video with her husband, fitness trainer Sam Asgari, on the gangway of the plane. The singer shared the video with subscribers on social networks.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari, who got married more than three weeks ago, are done moving into their new home.

The newlyweds settled in an $11.8 million mansion in Calabasas, Los Angeles. Change is so great, as my children say," said the singer a few days ago.

Apparently, now the newly-made spouses went on a honeymoon. Britney Spears posted a video on her personal blog in which she stands on the plane's gangway with Sam Asgari and their dog. The couple hugs and kisses each other.

"Am I happy enough, Mom?" the performer signed, responding to the words of her mother that she wished her happiness.