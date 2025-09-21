Dorinda Medley Shares Magical Wizard Of Oz Experience At Las Vegas Sphere

Instagram/@dorindamedley

Dorinda Medley attended the immersive Wizard of Oz experience at Las Vegas’ Sphere event and gave an enthusiastic review with some backstage trivia. The Real Housewives of New York City star shared her admiration for the production along with some gems of information on how the classic picture was put together. The post had a lot of engagement from appreciative fans who loved the insider view and admired her fashion at the event.

Dorinda Medley truly lives proof that one is never too old to believe in magic. The reality television star actually walked down the yellow brick road when she visited the Wizard of the Oz experience in the state-of-the-art Sphere venue in Vegas. Oh, and she went ahead and was very passionate about it.

“We’re up to see the wizard, the wonderful wizard of ours,” the clip caught Medley explaining along with that childish wonder that makes Oz timeless. Her caption was laden with praise for the show, calling it: “The show was absolutely incredible, thank you so much to the venue for such an unforgettable experience.”

That’s where the interest levels rise: Medley didn’t just end at another celebrity endorsement-many little facts regarding the 1939 classic poured from her mouth that die-hard fans day actually be quite unaware of. Like, MGM initially wanted Shirley Temple instead of Judy Garland? Or how the Cowardly Lion costume weighed an enormous 90 pounds? The clincher: “Over the Rainbow” almost got cut out because studio executives felt it slowed down the film. Can you say disaster?

In the comments section, the conversation swayed away into an Oz appreciation society: “She looks incredible; can someone tell me where to get her dress and rhinestone jacket?” One comment; another fan shared a fun fact, “Toto was actually a female dog named Teri and Deanna Durbin was another actress they wanted before Judy! She was their third choice but she was the best.”

Then the conversation took a funny turn with user girl_least_likely_to: “ANOTHER FACT – Toto was originally a dachshund owned by Margaret Hamilton (the wicked witch) but was changed to a terrier due to anti German sentiment following WW1.” Now, that is a deep cut!

But there was at least one who got candid: “Oh my Dorinda you should be dressing your age not Hannah’s”—a dig at her daughter. Most, however, rallied for her, proclaiming how “stunning” she looked and mourning that they could not attend the now-sold-out show.

Fans joined in with the chat. Mackinelizabeth exclaimed, “Loved it!! Got some leaves, no apple ☹️.”, to which Dorinda quickly replied, “I brought some apples back 😂😂😜,” showing that quick wit is still very much alive.

Since the very beginning, the Sphere Wizard of Oz experience has been a big draw, making the well-loved story immersive through the venue’s next-level visual technology. Every single endorsement by Medley is only turning more buzz toward making this production from a classic into an immersive experience.

Grounded in history, fashion compliments, and mutual nostalgia for one of Hollywood’s great treasures, this post became more than the usual celebrity outing. It turned into a celebration of why some stories cross generations-and why sometimes-you just have to follow that yellow brick road, wherever it does lead.”

A night full of wonder from Dorinda Medley proves that some stories never lose their power to transport her somewhere over the Rainbow. Her recent summer vibes at Blue Stone Manor show her continued love for creating memorable experiences. The emotional family history behind Bluestone Manor adds a deeper layer to her personal story. This event also brings to mind her recent mystical fall video with a Madonna soundtrack that captivated her followers.