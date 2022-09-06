Don't Worry Darling Press Nightmares Continue As Harry Styles Apparently Spits On Chris Pine At The Premiere In Venice

Olivia Wilde's film Don't Worry Darling seems like its cursed in terms of press as it seems to face one controversy after the other.

In the latest controversy, a clip has emerged from the film's premiere in Venice which apparently shows Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine as he is coming to take his seat next to the latter.

At first, there was some speculation that perhaps people didn't see what they think they saw, but repeated viewings of the clip seemingly confirm, that Styles really did spit on Pine, because Pine has a very clear and distinct reaction to it.

What is the reason behind such a display of displeasure from Styles? Some are of the opinion that perhaps that relationship between Styles and the film's director Olivia Wilde, which began when the film started production is now over and perhaps did not end on a good note.

The speculations arise from the observation that Styles and Wilde have not had a single moment alone with each other ever since they have arrived in Venice and whenever they have gotten together for any event such as a photo or an interview, they have always had another co-star between them.

Some have even speculated that perhaps the spit was less of an aggression for Chris Pine and more for Olivia Wilde who was sitting right next to her.

If the speculations are correct, then this would add to the already long list of controversies that have plagued the film, including Olivia being handed custody papers on stage while she was presenting the film at Cinemacon, Olivia's feud with Shia LaBeouf after he left the film (or was fired, both sides claim differently) and Olivia's reported falling out with Florence Pugh over claims that Pugh got paid much less than Harry Styles, who was is (or was) dating Olivia Wilde.

Whatever is the truth will come forward soon enough, but the air at the Venice premiere of the film could not have been more tense.