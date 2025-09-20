Donatella Versace Shares Iconic Bruce Weber Campaign From 2016

Instagram/@donatella_versace

Donatella Versace, nostalgically reminiscing, shares a throwback from the 2016 Versace campaign shot by the legendary photographer Bruce Weber. No caption is given with the courtesy; just the heart emoji, and the passing of such iconic images evoked an instant reaction among fans who applauded the ongoing legacy of this fashion house.

An image by Weber, who has photographed everyone from Ralph Lauren to Calvin Klein, represents a moment in Versace history when glamour was sublimed with strength and sensuality. Rarely does the border in Weber photography bleed raw intimacies and the supreme high-fashion polish, and this campaign was no exception. Though the picture remains undescribed, it could well remain one of those prints that rang in our mind with Gigi Hadid wrapped in prints so loud that they speak in their own unmistakable voice and metalwork.

The hits came soon enough, with feelings rushing in: “Is that Gigi on the side?” asked a user, only to receive a prompt confirmation to his query. It generated nostalgia for an era inked on every billboard with the name of supermodel Gigi Hadid, who, at that time, pretty much walked for Versace and appeared in campaigns.

Instead, another comment went; “Se li vesti, smettono di litigare-affidati a me, Donatella 😂🙌.” This flippant remark repeatedly alludes to the image of Versace produced by commanding looks that could perhaps quell a riot.

Amongst the cocktail of humor and confusion, yet another follower leaves a sentimental one: “We miss you, Donatella ♥️♥️♥️.” This kind of emotional outreach is a hallmark for Versace posts, where the designer is not just a brand front but rather an idol worthy of worship-a shining example of resilience and creativity in fashion.

Donatella has always cherished looking back with a fresh, forward gaze. Her fortnight-old commitment to the campaign embodies the instinct of legacy building-A refresh for the masses about where Versace has been while thoroughly cleaning up the present and staring down the future. When the industry is obsessed with what’s next and what the new trends are, some might say that, loudest possible, is a tribute to what is already shining.

Bruce Weber for Versace is few and far between in giving one of the enduring legacies for 2010s fashion photography-the loud, emotional, pomp, and circumstance went straight in! And by re-showing them on his behalf, Donatella lets history speak for itself once more. This post follows the recent Versace campaign and is reminiscent of the time Christina Aguilera wore a Versace dress.