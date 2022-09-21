Documentary Trailer: Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me Singer Cries During Interview

Selena Gomez is providing an up-close and personal look into the ups and downs that have occurred in her life since she rose to fame. Gomez's next documentary, which is going to be called My Mind & Me and it will cover the past six years of her life, got its trailer released on Tuesday via Apple TV+.

The teaser trailer allows viewers to witness the Only Murders in the Building actress, who is 30 years old, in a variety of different scenes, including ones in which she is smiling, laughing, and even crying.

The actress also posted a link to the trailer on her Instagram account with the caption "My Mind & Me." There are moments when we can't seem to get along, and it makes it difficult to breathe... However, I wouldn't change a thing about my life.

In the comments part of the article, several famous people, like Julia Michaels, Jay Shetty, and Paris Hilton, offered Gomez their support.

According to a press release that was issued last week, Selena Gomez has reached an unfathomable level of stardom after spending years in the spotlight. But just as she ascends to a new height, something unexpected happens that drags her down into the shadows. Her six-year journey into a new light is chronicled in this real and personal documentary in a way that is truly unique.

Alek Keshishian, who most notably directed the music documentary Madonna: Truth or Dare in 1991, helmed the feature film that is scheduled to have its world premiere on November 4.

During the previous week, Gomez dropped a hint about the news on social media by posting a video in which the film's title was displayed on the screen of a movie theatre. Gomez published an honest Instagram post in which she reminisced on the life lessons she had gained in her 20s in July after she had turned 30 years old.