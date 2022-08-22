Do Actions That Make You Nervous, Says Ireland Baldwin In The New Buzzcut

On Sunday, Ireland Baldwin shared several selfies on Instagram showcasing her brand-new platinum blond short haircut.

The model, 26, said in the caption, "Don't tell me I won't do anything because I will," noting, "buzzed by @hairmettle " and giving credit to hairstylist Hannah Bonetti for the edgy 'do. Baldwin also uploaded a photo to her Instagram Story, overlaying it with a message on her renewed perspective on life and beauty.

Do activities that make you nervous. Do something you'll never do," the advice advised.

She said, "My hair was damaged by years of bleach and modeling and bulls-t since I was 17." Her modeling career officially began in 2013 after she signed with IMG. Baldwin continued, "It's time for a restart/refresh."

"I've desired to do this forever, but I've always been afraid. I feel more gorgeous than ever now that I don't care what other people think.

Naturally, Baldwin's friends, followers, and family were all in awe of her daring and popular switch-up.

Paris Hilton's words seem to have eluded her, but who needs words when a single "may describe any heart-eye-felt reaction? Hilary Duff praised the performance as "Dreamy," and Bishop Briggs added, "STUNNING."

Beauty queen Nadia Mejia exclaimed, "Insane!!!!" while Tess Holliday added, "Loooooove."

Not to mention, Kim Basinger, the mother of Baldwin, didn't miss the opportunity to tell everyone that this was still her "baby." "Don't advise her against doing something...

... since she'll do it," she wrote. "I've been a witness to that for a very long time... simply stunning.

In a previous post, The 26-year-old model looked stunning in a Fleur du Mal lace bodysuit ($236) in a series of scorching social media posts on Tuesday.

In the lingerie images, Baldwin, the daughter of actors Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, showed off her numerous tattoos while kneeling on the ground and striking three various postures. Baldwin captioned the sensual images, "Going out in @fleurdumalnyc."