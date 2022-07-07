Director Paul Haggis liberated from custody at a hotel in Italy

A judge in southern Italy ruled on July 4 to release filmmaker Paul Haggis from custody at a hotel. This is written by The Hollywood Reporter.

Prosecutors decide whether to continue investigating whether he had sexual intercourse with a woman without her consent within two days.

The writer and director, who is also an Oscar winner, is reportedly still in Italy.

Canadian Haggis, 69, was detained by police on June 19 in Puglia after a woman told authorities he had sex with her without consent for two days while he was in Italy to attend an arts festival in the tourist town of Ostuni.

On June 22, a preliminary hearing was held in the Haggis case. The director was accused of sexual assault and causing grievous bodily harm under aggravating circumstances.

The charges were made by a 30-year-old English woman who finished three days with the filmmaker, during which she was allegedly repeatedly sexually used by him. Haggis is under house arrest in a hotel.

According to the court decision, Haggis must stay at the Ostuni hotel, where the director has been under arrest for several days.

According to the charge, the filmmaker forced a foreigner to have sex, which he then left at the Brindisi airport in poor physical and psychological condition.

Airport staff and border guards helped the woman. She then filed a complaint with the police. On its basis, Haggis was arrested.

Haggis, who lives in the United States, faces other legal issues. In recent years, four women in the United States have accused him of sexual misconduct.