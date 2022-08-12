Director Of Conan Marcus Nispel Reacts To Jason Momoa's Claims That The Movie Was Terrible

In response to criticism from Jason Momoa of their 2011 film Conan the Barbarian, the director Marcus Nispel has responded.

Nispel spoke candidly about the challenges he encountered while directing the movie in a comment to PEOPLE.

"In this arrangement, a filmmaker is like a dog with numerous leashes. The worst situation I ever had was attempting to be get Conan done under those conditions, and I was as dissatisfied with the result "people is told by Nispel, 59.

"But I'm glad that none of this interfered with Jason's job. I have always supported my choice to make Conan with him." Nispel added that it was a privilege to offer the 43-year-old Aquaman actor his first major central part in the action thriller.

"There is always a feeling of loss in every success, as my friend John Milius once stated. But, there can also be a feeling of triumph in a failure, I say, having had the joy and honor of giving Jason his first leading role, "Nispel adds.

The director ended the speech on a humorous note by making fun of the action star's well-known physique: "By the way, Jason shook his muscles for Game of Thrones. I bought those."

Momoa highlighted his dissatisfaction with Conan the Barbarian in a new conversation with British GQ that was released on Monday, saying to the publication, "I've been involved in a lot of horrible stuff and helpless movie situations. There was Conan among them. It's one of my favorite memories, but it got ruined and turned into a huge pile of crap."

Momoa did not elaborate on how it was "taken away." Still, he continued by saying that after primarily portraying hyper-masculine characters in his profession, he is looking forward to shattering that stereotype.