Director Julius Onah Has A Message For Those Rejecting Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson As Captain America

The Captain America character was first introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger. The film saw Chris Evans take on the role of Steve Rogers AKA Captain America and ever since then Chris’ Captain America has taken a special place in the heart of MCU fans. However, now the MCU is going through some significant changes as the mantles of the previous heroes are being passed on to new ones. Hulk is passing his mantle onto She-Hulk, Clint Barton Hawkeye has passed the bow and arrow to Kate Bishop Hawkeye and the shield of Captain America was passed onto Sam Wilson, played by Anthony Mackie.

There has already been an entire show dedicated to the struggle of Sam accepting the responsibility of becoming Captain America called The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and now Sam Wilson will be stepping into the shoes of Captain America properly in the upcoming film Captain America: New World Order, which was announced at Comic-Con this year.

However, while some are embracing the change the MCU are going through, other are not so fond of it. Many fans have been upset at the thought of anybody other than Chris Evans carrying the shield and an even smaller sections of the fans are unhappy at the idea of Captain America being played by a black man.

Director of the upcoming Captain America 4, Julius Onah had a thought or two for such fans and he stated it in the following words while speaking to CinemaBlend at the D23 Expo:

“First of all, wait until you watch this movie. But secondly, you know, I think for anybody that questions why somebody like Anthony Mackie or Sam Wilson should be at the center of this, it’s going back to what Captain America stands for. It’s so beautiful to have a character who stands for what is right and to think of a world in which everybody gets to be a part of it, it’s unquestionable that that is right. That is exactly what Captain America is about. So, there really isn’t anything to detract, there are only things to celebrate, and all those people should feel invited to celebrate that.”

Captain America: New World Order will be dropping in cinemas in 2024, and it will be closing out phase 5 of the MCU.