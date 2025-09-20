Diana Silvers Celebrates Creative Collaboration On New Music Video June

Instagram/@dianasilverss

The Silvers have been sharing some insider information about the making of the new video for the song “June,” which was one of the few film shoots with all-women crews and running on one of the oddest schedules for film. Three days only before Diana had to leave for that big tour combo with a 16mm shoot means hasty creative decisions with all the sudden magic somehow. That little window into the making of the video fits perfectly with Silvers’ artistic approach and collaborative spirit.

Advertisement

She has been gushing about her newest creative project for quite some time now, and really, who could blame her? Multitalented actress and singer Diana Silvers threw a bucket of sunscreen on the last-minute magic behind the “June” music video. She shot the whole thing on 16mm literally three days before going on the road for her tour. Cutting it so close!

But really, it was those people: Silvers calls it “the most incredible crew…Women, wow!” She glowed with the energy about the creative time shared with friends: “there’s no greater joy in life.” And then there’s Claire. Claire was the key gaffer; she had once competitive Irish river danced. That is wild because the whole notion for the video was about- Irish river dancing, you guessed it! Silvers calls it “truly kismet.” Honestly, she’s not wrong.

It has already been released on YouTube, so anyone can go and watch it. Silvers thanks her “magnificent crew and cast” for managing to pull everything off in such a quick yet beautiful way. She names: Christina Leonardi, Natalie Shinnick, Nina Khamidullina, Claire-with-three-rs, Sky Mars, and Carol Bot, as well as her Capitol family – Joe Mort, James Gersh, and Travis B who shot those beautiful film portraits.

Let’s deep-dive into the reactions because some of these comments are pure gold. A commenter goes, “you sounded incredible!!! i loved june,” which is me, too. Natalie Shinnick, who was tagged in the post, responded with: “Love love love love love. What a wonderful weekend,” still riding the creative wave.

Then, Nina Khamidullina is going wild over watching Silvers behind-the-camera: “omg yes the one of you operating!!!! love to see her behind the eye piece.” Because, yes, queens supporting queens behind the camera is seriously everything.

But that may be overshadowed by the comment of one fan who said, “Your expressions your mannerisms and your perfect face if too good to be true was a person.” That is just too much. But it is sort of nice in an exaggerated manner.

Another said, “june will be the song in every post from now on,” and honestly? They’re probably not wrong. The song is receiving that kind of reception already.

Travis B (portrait photographer) replied with, “such a fun day <3,” thus further proving that positive vibes abound all those involved.

Of course, not all the comments were pure praise: one user tried to come for Silvers about “winning the genetic lottery” and “special legal rights,” but like … why? The response was basically, “OK 🤷‍♀️,” which is the only energy that kind of nonsense deserves.

Advertisement

What stands out in the end, though, is Silvers’ appreciation of the process of collaborative creation. She’s not merely making a music video; she’s building a social network of talented women and friends with whom to do art. And that’s something worth holding up. The “June” video, clearly a labor of love developed and realized against all odds, speaks volumes.