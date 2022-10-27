Despite The Persistent Conflict Between Their Mothers, Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton, And Kim Richards' Daughters Spent The Weekend Together

Although it's possible that Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton, and Kim Richards aren't as close as they once were, that doesn't imply that their children have ended up hanging out together.

The children of the famous sisters gathered together over the weekend to congratulate Kim's eldest daughter, Brooke Wiederhorn, on the news that she is expecting her third child.

Nicky Hilton, Kathy's second eldest daughter, captioned an Instagram photo of eight of the older female Richards relatives laughing and hugging one other with the phrase, "When the cousin squad lines up to shower our newest addition ."

In the front row, from left to right, were Kim's youngest daughter Kimberly Jackson, 27, Kathy's daughters Nicky, 39, and Paris Hilton, 41, Brooke, 36, who was expecting her first child, Brooke's younger sister Whitney Davis, 32, and Kyle's daughters Farrah Aldjufrie, 33, Sophia Umansky, 22, and Alexia Umansky, 26. They were mostly dressed in pink. Brooke was expecting her first child.

The ladies shared identical photographs from the lovely get-together and love-bombing the comment sections of each other's posts. Kathy, 63 years old, also participated in the family outing.

Our lovely @brookewiederhorn and her new baby girl are getting showered with gifts. We cannot wait to put a face to the name finally! The socialite provided the captions for a carousel of images taken at the shower, including one in which she can be seen alongside Kyle's best friend, Faye Resnick.

Kim is 58 years old and has not published any photographs from her daughter's party. Neither has Kyle, although it needs to be clarified whether or not she was even present.

In light of the recent escalation of tensions between Kyle and Kathy, the former has revealed to Page Six that she "of course" regrets inviting her sisters to appear with her on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Kyle and Kim's famed co-starring run lasted for the show's first five seasons, then Kathy joined the cast as a friend for the final two seasons, despite the strain it had on their sister relationship, as Kyle revealed in the season 12 finale.