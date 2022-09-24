Despite Rumours To The Contrary, Taylor Swift Will Not Be Performing At The Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

It has come to the attention of PEOPLE that pop diva Taylor Swift is not slated to sing at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show next year, even though she has been the subject of a flurry of rumors and a report claiming that she is booked to headline the performance.

Pepsi was a longtime sponsor of the Super Bowl halftime show; however, on Thursday, it was announced that Apple Music would be replacing Pepsi as the NFL's official sponsor of the Super Bowl halftime show. Pepsi announced earlier in the year that it would not be back as a sponsor for the event.

After the sponsorship information was made public, Swift's devoted followers went into overdrive, speculating about whether or not the Grammy winner and Apple Music endorser, who has been in the streaming service's advertisements in the past, would be performing at the concert in February 2019.

Even though she will not be attending the Super Bowl, Taylor Swift, now 32 years old, is as busy as ever preparing for the release of her tenth studio album, Midnights, which has received a great deal of anticipation.

The singer, who recently made an appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival for a question-and-answered session on the development of All Too Well: The Short Film, unveiled her new project at the MTV Video Music Awards last month while receiving the award for video of the year.

If it weren't for you, I wouldn't be able to re-record any of my CDs. Thanks so much! You give me the confidence to go ahead and do that. I had already kind of made up my mind that if you were going to be this kind and give us this, I thought it could be a wonderful occasion to tell you that my brand new album will be released on October 21; she shared this information with the audience.