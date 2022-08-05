Despite Criticism Over Ana De Armas' Accent, Blonde Producer Brad Pitt Stands Behind Her

Marilyn Monroe fans had been anticipating the biopic in which Ana de Armas would portray the famed Blonde. The makeup artists' efforts and the actress' incredible acting skills pleased the fans. But for some Internet users, just one trailer was enough to ruin everything.

The Network started to discuss Ana's inability to handle a challenging task. And it's all because Ben Affleck's ex-girlfriend refused to lose her accent.

This truth baffled a lot of Marilyn fans. De Armas herself prefers not to reply to criticism directed at her, but Brad Pitt recently took her place.

The actor exclaimed, "She is simply fantastic in this film," noting that not every coworker would dare to attempt such a nuanced and nuanced persona. Being one of the movie's producers, Brad is confident that Ana will be crucial to the biopic's popularity with viewers.

Pitt stressed that the notion of a Marilyn biopic based on the plot of a fiction novel had been floating around for a very long time. However, the project could only be realized after the casting director chose Ana de Armas for this position.

The 54-year-old Kiwi director said to Variety, "It's an NC-17 movie about Marilyn Monroe, which is kind of what you want, right?"

"I want to watch the Marilyn Monroe story in the NC-17 form."

In contention at the 79th Venice International Film Festival, which runs from August 31 to September 10, Blonde will make its world premiere before becoming live on Netflix on September 28.

In the two-and-a-half-hour movie, Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Xavier Samuel, and Julianne Nicholson all appear.

It's officially the sequel to Joyce Chopra's three-hour television film Blonde, which premiered on CBS in 2001 and starred Australian actress Poppy Montgomery.

On Thursday, it will be 60 years since Marilyn (real name Norma Jeane Mortenson) passed away from a barbiturate overdose at the age of 36.