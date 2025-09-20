Derek Hough Shares Adorable Moment With His Dog Luna Spilling The Tea

Instagram/@derekhough

Derek Hough’s adorable Instagram video of Luna the dog carries the caption “Luna with the Tea 🍵.” The clip shows Derek and Luna sharing one of those mostly playful, guys sharing stories or secrets with an affectionate and patient Luna.

Transcribed from the video, the conversation sounds light and bubbly, an exchange of banter with the phrase “Black Dore, party in the backyard,” and “See if bad bitch, just hear already knowing,” which could be an euphemism or playful gossip that Derek would share with his four-legged confidante. Entries like that will be very relatable for anyone who’s ever talked to their pet as if it were a trusted guest.

Comments were flowing in with fond anecdotes and stories from other pet lovers. One user said with great enthusiasm, “Such a good listener!!!” meaning Luna was extremely patient throughout the video. “I used to practice reading story time books with my cats. They loved it,” came another regard from fellow pet lovers who see their pets as accomplices in every stage of their life.

However, hidden in the comments was a recurring query among Derek’s followers. Many comments asked about one of his other dogs, Romie. One fan begged, “can we see Romie boy 🫶🏻.” Another one expressed concern: “Why never any videos with romie? 😢do you not like him as much any longer?” This is the level of obsession being shown about the lives of celebrity pets, who are treated like other celebrities themselves.

More heartfelt still was the comment from an individual who had witnessed the kindness of Derek: “a fan was so excited when you did a quick facetime video for her for her sisters birthday as she is a big fan of yours. It made my heart so happy to see you be so kind. It made me feel better about the world.” The story fits perfectly with the whole theme of connection that the video expresses, showing that Derek’s warm nature extends beyond his pets to his fans.

The post itself serves as a bittersweet reminder of the simple joys and experiences in the arena of pet parenting, with animals becoming these mute partners in everyday life. Whether sharing secrets or just hanging out, the laws of relation are deeply rooted in this lifeblood. That funny moment between Derek Hough and Luna speaks volumes in every-ever human-pet language: sometimes the best listeners say absolutely nothing.