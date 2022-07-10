Denise Richards Reveals What She Posts On Her Onlyfans After Daughter Sami Sheen Makes Her Join It

Denise Richards is a former fashion model known for her crazy styles and even crazier lifestyle. She's a free and wild spirit and fans adore her crazy nature. Recently it was revealed that Denise Richards has an Onlyfans and fans were so excited to see the content they could over there.

Denise recently posted a picture on her Instagram on the 4th of July wearing a star-spangled American flag bikini. The pictures were taken on the beach and she posed on her knees as she smolders. Her bikini was a navy blue star-studded bikini top with matching red and white bottoms. Her dirty blonde hair was in loose waves around her beautiful face.

Fans have been wondering about the content that she would post on her Onlyfans after watching her Instagram posts. However, Denise herself has come forward with her posts in an interview with KTLA. Denise admitted that she had only joined Onlyfans after her eighteen-year-old daughter because she assumed that the site only had pictures of people in their bathing suits.

Denise was married to "Two and A Half Men" star Charlie Sheen from years 2002 to 2006. They share one daughter named Lola who is now 17 years old. Denise revealed in the interview that she accepted joining Onlyfans because it gave the users the right to own their content.

She also mentioned that her daughter had received a lot of backlash for her account. She admitted that she originally did not know of Onlyfans however she had been educated. She believes that the creators of Onlyfans have taken the best of every platform and put it into one site.

She was happy with the fact that Onlyfans allowed users to own their content. On other platforms, anyone could share other people's pictures however she liked having the authority over her content. Her daughter had convinced her of opening the account.

However Charlie Sheen isn't too happy with his daughter being on only fans. He admitted that while she was 18 and could make her own choices, all of this had not occured under his roof. He knew that he could not stop it so he just told his daughter to keep it graceful and not sacrifice her integrity.