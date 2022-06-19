Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen's daughter is an OnlyFans model

The daughter of actors Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards , 18-year-old Sami Sheen, has registered on the erotic content site OnlyFans. It is reported by Page Six.

The fact that she plans to make money on photos and videos for adults, the girl said on Monday, June 13, in her post on Instagram, posting a photo in a swimsuit. The daughter of the actors suggested to the subscribers.

On her OnlyFans page, Sami Sheen offers "exclusive content" that she has promised to upload every two to three weeks.

Denise Richards told Page Six about her daughter's career choice that she was old enough to make her own decisions.

"All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her decisions, but she makes her own choices," the 51-year-old actress explained.

In September 2021, Sammy Sheen announced in a TikTok post that she had dropped out of school and moved from her mother's home, which she called hell, to her father.

Now the relationship between Denise Richards and her daughter looks warm - in particular, in May, they spent Mother's Day together.

