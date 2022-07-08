Denise Richards And Charlie Sheen Are Okay Now After Initial Conflict Over Daughter Joining OnlyFans

Sami Sheen , the daughter of former Playboy model Denise Richards and actor Charlie Sheen recently turned 18 years old and announced that she would be starting an OnlyFans causing the divorced parents to take opposite stances on the matter.

Charlie Sheen spoke on the matter indicating that it was his ex-wife's fault that Sami was joining the platform because he wouldn't have approved of this.

"She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof," said the two and a half men star.

Sheen would express his disapproval and further go on to advise his daughter, "to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity."

Denise Richards on the other hand stated that neither she nor Sheen had any right to judge their daughter and that she was okay with the decision because Sami would actually own the content she makes. This has been a primary plus point of the social media platform that everyone has praised it for and is really the cause of its popularity. Richards was happy with the way that the platform operated and even joined herself to show support for her daughter.

"I had heard of OnlyFans but I wasn’t educated on what OnlyFans was, and once I started to learn about it, I really think that the creators of the site really took the best of every platform of social media and put it into one site," said Denise.

Denise said it didn't really matter because everyone posted pictures in their bathing suit on Instagram, insinuating that at least this way Sami would control the content.

In a recent statement, Denise has revealed that she and Charlie are fine now and they are,"always in a good place."

"I think it’s great to be able to support one another and to not have judgment of what something may or may not be," said Richards.

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen were married from 2002 to 2006 and have 2 daughters, Sami Sheen who is 18 years old, and Lola who is 17 years old.