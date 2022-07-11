Demi Moore has released a collection of swimwear in sizes from XS to 3XL

Demi Moore is 59 years old and has a stunning figure. Last year, the actress, along with her three daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, became the face of an advertising campaign for the Andie brand, and fans could not distinguish in the pictures where the mother was and where the daughters were.

This year, Demi decided to go further-together with the same Andie brand, she released a collection of swimwear in a wide range of sizes from XS to 3XL.

Moore herself says that she wanted to offer fashionable and beautiful models for both women and their daughters.

The collection includes two-pieces and one-pieces, high-waisted and classic bikinis, or even options with a miniskirt over panties - a total of 10 options. So it will be possible to choose a model for any type of figure.

Demi Moore says she's never done a fashion design before, "except in her imagination," but we have to admit that she did quite well.

The fabrics are made partially from recycled materials. You can order swimwear from Demi Moore on the official website of the Andie brand.

