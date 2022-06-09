Demi Moore did not hide her feelings for a young boyfriend during a tennis match

59-year-old actress Demi Moore and her new boyfriend, 46-year-old Daniel Hamm, were filmed in the stands during a tennis match. This is reported by the Daily Mail.

Demi Moore attends the final of the French Open in Paris. The actress was accompanied by her new boyfriend, chef, and restaurateur Daniel Hamm, who is 13 years younger than her.

With their next appearance in public, the couple confirmed the rumors about the novel that had been circulating on the Web for several months: the lovers did not hide their feelings, sitting in the stands, hugging, holding hands, and kissing on the lips.

The actress has been married three times. Demi Moore's first husband was rock musician Freddie Moore, with whom she lived for about five years, from 1980 to 1985.

Two years after the divorce, she married actor Bruce Willis. They divorced in 2000 after 13 years of marriage and three daughters. Moore married actor Ashton Kutcher in 2005, and they officially divorced in 2013.

Earlier, It was reported The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had released a new photo of their daughter Lilibet, who turned one on June 4. This is reported by the Daily Mail.

In the picture, the girl is captured on the day of her birthday party in the garden of Frogmore Cottage, wearing a blue dress and a white bow in her hair.

The author of the portrait of Lilibet was the photographer Misan Harriman, a family friend of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who attended the child's birthday party with his wife.

"It was a great honor to celebrate Lilibet's first birthday with my family and her," the photographer wrote on Twitter. "There was a joy and painted faces everywhere."