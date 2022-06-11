Dazzling Zendaya, The beautiful daughter of Bill Gates and others at the Time Magazine, 100 evening

The day before, the annual Time 100 gala concert was held in New York, dedicated to the traditional rating of the publication of the 100 most influential people in the world.

The guests of the evening were directly the heroes of the list themselves. The event was attended by Zendaya , who appeared on the June cover of Time, Bill Gates with his youngest daughter Phoebe Adele, Taika Waititi, and others.

For the release of the star of the series "Euphoria," choose a black, blue, and turquoise dress with a geometric pattern from the American brand Bob Mackie. She left her hair loose and made makeup to match the color of the outfit, making up her eyes with blue shadows. Diamond rings and a necklace completed her look.

The 19-year-old daughter of Bill Gates chose a sparkly pink dress from Fendi. Phoebe Adele leads a non-public life and rarely goes out into the world. However, this time she decided to join her famous father.

After a divorce from his wife Melinda, the businessman managed to maintain good relations with both his children and his ex-wife. The couple attended their eldest daughter Jennifer's wedding last year and acted like friends.

In a previous post, On October 28, Bill Gates celebrated his 66th birthday. In honor of this joyful event, his eldest daughter Jennifer shared a rare joint photo with the famous dad on the blog. "I am grateful for the opportunity to learn from your endless curiosity, constant exploration, and desire to help humanity.

And looking forward to seeing what you will learn over the next year," wrote Jennifer. She separately emphasized that she was grateful to her father for the support he gave her on her wedding day.

Recall that the wedding of the entrepreneur's daughter and her fiance Nayel Nassar took place on October 16 at a family farm in Westchester, New York. The picture, by the way, was taken during the celebration. Previously, Jennifer did not show it to fans, but the frame was really touching.