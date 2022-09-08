David Schwimmer Made Fun Of The Most Recent Instagram Post From Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston 's most recent Instagram photo, in which she was enjoying a soapy bath, was mocked by David Schwimmer . The 55-year-old actor groaned in an Instagram photo posted on Wednesday showing his face coated in shampoo and suds.

Jennifer Aston: I'm hoping for a towel. He tagged Aniston in the humorous photo's caption and received the response, "Swim!" Are you attempting to overshadow me? The 53-year-old "Morning Show" star revealed something is coming on September 8 with a sultry shower photo on Sunday.

Given that two branded bottles are visible in the shower with Aniston in the advertising image, the revelation will probably be that Aniston is expanding her Lolavie haircare line to include a shampoo and a conditioner.

Aniston has already made available a leave-in conditioner, a detangler, and a hair oil through Lolavie.

Aniston revealed to Allure in 2021 that the brand had been in production for about five years. I had previously worked for another hair company, and it was there that I first got the itch to learn more about the processes involved in selecting chemicals, product development, marketing, and other related activities.

She continued by disclosing her basic hair care regimen, telling the beauty magazine, "My process simply consists of bathing and conditioning it, placing the detangler on, combing it through, and wrapping it in a towel for ten minutes, and then I can dry it out or let it dry naturally."

At the moment, the actress also disclosed that each LolaVie product would have a distinctive introduction. When they're prepared, we'll have a unique release for each one; it'll be like tiny product launches from time to time.

In a previous post, If you're Jennifer Aniston, of course, it isn't every day that you get out of bed, have your morning coffee, and create a global hair fad. For over three decades, numerous images of her have been displayed to hairstylists worldwide, whether it's for "The Rachel" or just some strategically placed blondish hair. Although having such ability would seem like a flex, Aniston said she constantly feels pressure to keep her hair looking its best.