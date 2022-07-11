David Harbour Lost A Lot Of Weight For Stranger Things Season 4

The 4th season of Stranger Things has been a raging success with fans and critics alike and there were many shocking elements in the show this season. However, one of the things that caught the audience's eye this season was the surprising amount of weight that David Harbour 's character Hopper had lost.

The weight loss was evident as the character had stayed hungry and helpless in a Russian prison for quite a while but it turns out that the weight loss was not even a little bit CGI but all David Harbour himself. Harbour talked about the entire ordeal when speaking to British GQ.

Harbour said that he lost almost 80 pounds and then compared his weight from season 3 with season 4.

"I was about 270 [then], and when we shot [Season 4], I was around 190," said Harbour.

When asked about how long it took for Harbour to lose the weight and how he did it, Harbour replied that he took up Pilates and coupled it with some intermittent fasting. Harbour talked about how he has no intention of going through such a rigorous physical ordeal ever again, especially since he had to gain all the weight back for his upcoming film "Violent Night." Here is how Harbour described it in his own words:

"I don’t think I’ll ever do that again. I have this Santa Claus movie coming out for Universal in December and I gained [it all back]. But now, yeah, never again. The prosthetics are too good."

Season 4 of Stranger Things has been a huge hit with fans and the excitement for season 5 is evident.

It has been confirmed that the next season of the show will be the last one and fans are excited to see how the character arcs of all their favourite names from the show will be concluded.

David Harbour has revealed that the current situation of his character Hopper, is very important leading into the series finale

“It’s big in trajectory as it moves toward the finish,” Harbour has teased.