David Burtka Announces Intimate NYC Book Event With Neil Patrick Harris

Instagram/@dbelicious

If the celebrations focused in New York City are any indication, they will very much honor the new joint creation of him and his husband. On September 29, Mr. Harris and Mr. Burtka anticipate holding a joint celebration for the patrons of Williams Sonoma at Columbus Circle, where cocktails and mocktails will be offered, along with plenty of music, chatting, and the purchase of a book as the only price to pay.

Advertisement

Burtka will literally bring the party to New York.-The actors, chefs, and authors all went online to announce an exclusive celebration evening on September 29 at 6 p.m. at the Williamsburg Sonoma store located at Columbus Circle. So for one book price, you will be treated to drinks (alcoholic and non-alcoholic), some vocal music, and Burtka’s delightful description of “our sparkling company.”

Burtka is taking his celebrations for his new literary work, which were kept unstated in the announcement. Based on those he has already completed, among which is Life Is a Party; the joint ventures with his husband Neil Patrick Harris (who is also expected to grace the occasion) shall be equally personal and celebratory.

The rare opportunity to see the two celebrities triggered immediate enthusiasm from the fans. “Omg, yes!! I met David a few years ago for his Life Is A Party Book Release, and now I get to meet them both!! Count me in!!” reminds that gap actually widening for a rather rare intimate interaction compared to the usual large-scale public appearance of the pair.

The announcement brought forth excitement and sadness for some people are settled geographically. “Ahhhh I wish I lived in NYC!” cried one. Meanwhile, another begged, “Please pleaseeeee do one in LA or OC,” clearly hoping for more stops to come beside the sole spot.

More straying towards the literary aspect of Burtka’s work were a few comments, “Can’t wait 2 read the book,” declared one follower; another downright asked, “Any chance of a book tour?” These suggested a lot of scientific curiosity regarding Burtka’s work beyond being an occasion for promotional.

The couple’s playful nature set up a funny tone by few other hilarious comments. One witty fan set the tone for that fun, upbeat mood sure to dominate the event, by saying, “It’s going to be legen… wait for it…” (Neil Patrick Harris style).

Like, logistics did it not escape them…Not a bad thing to have a New Yorker on that one: “I am going… after work,” scoffed from half-way down the block side-street from onset to the culmination.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Burtka (@dbelicious)

One of the cutest responses originated from the realization that the event lies on a special day for that person; “That day is my birthday!!!” This is one party that needs cocktails and celebs.

This event is more than a simple book promotion; it goes deeper into bringing Burtka and Harris closer to the fans. Both have carved out their careers on the premise of being accessible and engaging with their fans, be it on stage, television roles, or culinary walls.

Even those who cannot attend will only whet the excitement for Burtka’s new literary effort. Where else would you find drinks, music, and up-close-and-personal interaction besides, of course, the setup being far more exciting than your everyday book signing?

Advertisement

With the 29th of the green month drawing nearer, there are ample reasons for New Yorkers to look forward to-in particular, an evening filled with celebrations, conversations, and bonding of two endearing ones from the entertainment world hosted by all of you. The event, I am telling you right away, would be exactly as David Burtka puts it-a real bargain if you are looking for either a good book or a good time! The couple is also well known for their annual Pride celebrations.