David Bowie 's megayacht is on sale for $5.17 million. The yacht owned by British singer David Bowie is up for sale. It is reported by the New York Post.

According to the representative of the performer and his longtime friend Bill Zisblat, Bowie owned the vessel, built-in 1977, in the 80s of the last century. The yacht, which could accommodate up to 12 guests, was designed and built by the Italian shipbuilder Benetti. Its interior is decorated with mahogany, decorated with paintings, and art installations.

The yacht made voyages in the Mediterranean and the Atlantic Ocean: the singer, who suffered from aerophobia, preferred to travel by sea. However, when the singer overcame his fear of airplanes, he sold the yacht. After Bowie, she was owned by two people who changed the ship's name from Deneb Star to El Caran.

In 2020 the yacht was refitted. She was repainted and put on a new teak deck. She recently rented out for $85,000 a week.

After the singer's death in 2016, 400 works of art from his personal collection and the singer's home were put up for sale last summer for $16.5 million.

Bowie, who died in 2016, was known for his fear of flying - he admitted in an interview that his phobia led to several successful films, including "Space Odyssey."

"It just allows me to write about space instead of going into it," he said in a 60-minute interview in 2002.