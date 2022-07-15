David Beckham's daughter Harper celebrated her birthday in a £1.6k dress

Singer and fashion designer Victoria Beckham shared on Instagram a selection of pictures in honor of the 11th birthday of her daughter Harper.

On some of them, the birthday girl posed in a dress from the Zimmermann brand for £ 1.6 thousand. The Mirror writes about this.

For the holiday shots, the daughter of David and Victoria Beckham wore a flowing pink and purple dress from the Australian fashion house.

Harper already wore the dress last month when she visited the theater in Venice with her father.

"Happy 11th birthday to our baby! The sweetest, kindest, the most beautiful soul we could wish for. We all love you very much," wrote Victoria Beckham under the post.

On her birthday, Harper also tried on a trendy look for teenagers now: a blue patterned top, a white sweatshirt, baggy jeans, and blue and white sneakers.

In a previous post, The Hillwood Museum, located in Washington, will open an exhibition of outfits that belonged to the actress and wife of Prince Rainier III of Monaco - Grace Kelly. The Washington Post writes about it.

Called "Grace of Monaco: A Princess in Dior," the display showcases 40 of Kelly's outfits produced by the French fashion house. Christian Dior is credited with helping the American actress look like European royalty.

Grace Kelly's favorite silhouette from Dior has become light flying dresses with a neckline and long sleeves, narrowed at the wrists.

It takes two days to steam and tidies up one Dior archival outfit, textile restorer Julia Brennan told the publication.

"I want to give clothes some life; they have to move," said Brennan, who tidies up with her assistant.

The Hillwood Museum was formerly the private home of wealthy heiress Marjorie Merryweather Post. She collected objects and works of art.

After her death, a museum was opened in the house with 18th-century French furniture and Russian imperial art. The Grace Kelly clothing exhibition, according to the Washington Post, is an extremely unusual decision for the museum.