David Beckham Was The First To Congratulate His Daughter Harper

It's a holiday in the family of Victoria and David Beckham . The daughter of the spouse, Harper, turned 11 years old.

One of the most popular couples in the UK has four children, three of whom are sons. Brooklyn is 23, Romeo is 19, and Cruz is 17. The whole family loves Harper, who literally bathes in the love of her relatives.

David Beckham was the first to congratulate his daughter. The brutal football player released a touching video, which depicts baby Harper lying in bed.

The girl said that there is only one David Beckham in the world, and he is her dad.

"I love you," the athlete says tenderly to his daughter. "And I!" Harper answers. "And I love you more," the star father declares with a laugh.

The ex-"peppercorn" published a series of pictures of the birthday girl and addressed her touchingly. "Happy birthday, Harper–you are everything to us! The kindest, sweetest, most beautiful you are exactly the one we dreamed of. We love you very much!" Victoria wrote.

The elder brother of the girl joined the congratulations. "I can't even believe that you are already such an adult! Madly in love with you!" - turned to the birthday girl Brooklyn.

In a previous post, The singer and designer showed how she spends time with 10-year-old Harper. 48-year-old Victoria Beckham shared a cute frame.

The former leader singer of the Spice Girls is very close to Harper and tries to devote all her free time to her.

Victoria and Harper actively spent the weekend. Star mother and daughter swam in the pool on the territory of the family mansion.

Beckham Sr. appeared in a black bikini. Victoria tied a high bun and applied light natural makeup. Harper opted for a bright orange swimsuit and left her hair loose.

Representatives of the star family made a funny joint shot. The British designer faked a kiss and playfully looked into the camera while her daughter beamed. "Sunday swimming with my merman baby. Kiss," Victoria said.