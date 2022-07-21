David Beckham Shared A Picture Of His Youngest Kid Cruz Beckham And Him On Vacation In Croatia

Croatia is where David Beckham and his family are on vacation. According to the Daily Mail, he posted a picture of himself on the yacht with his 17-year-old son Cruz.

Beckham shared several pictures from summer vacation with his youngest kid Cruz on Instagram. They lounged on the deck of a yacht docked close to Dubrovnik, a coastal city. The former football player also posted photos of the meal, which included red snapper and a veggie salad.

Cruz Beckham's father lets him drink beer even though Cruz is still under the legal drinking age. Additionally, Beckham posted a picture of red and white wine with the caption, "I don't know which comes first."

The day before, images from the exact location, Croatia, showing David Beckham and his daughter Harper, were broadcast on the network. Victoria Beckham, the ex-wife footballer, also posted photos from her holiday, lamenting that there is "too much vodka" in her life there.

The former player and fitness coach Bobby Rich uploaded a sun-drenched photo after their beach meal. He made fun of himself for simultaneously wearing two sets of glasses with the David Beckham logo.

He posted the image while wearing a short-sleeved white shirt with the comment, "Happy Place... Not sure I'm aware I have two pairs of @dbeyewear on."

Following news that Netflix has begun production on a documentary series examining the life of the football star, Beckham has been active on social media.

Beckham will be followed throughout the multi-episode series, from his modest beginnings in east London to his football glory.

It will include a combination of never-before-seen private archive material from the past 40 years and interviews with Beckham, his family, friends, and significant personalities who have influenced the course of his personal and professional life.

On Instagram, Beckham posted old photos of himself and wrote: "I'm pleased to confirm that I am teaming with @Netflix on a docu-series about my life and career."