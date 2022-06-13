David Beckham joked about the slovenliness of his wife

David and Victoria Beckham have been married for over 20 years. During this time, the couple had their ups and downs. It is no wonder that now they easily joke about each other's shortcomings and weaknesses. So, in a new interview, David admitted that some of his habits terribly annoy Victoria.

According to the 47-year-old athlete, over the past 15 years, his wife has not been able to get used to the fact that he often clears his throat.

"This habit has been going on for 15 years. And she still doesn't like it. Maybe because it wasn't always like this," the former football player explained in an interview with close friend Gary Neville.

"However, there are a couple of other things I do that she doesn't. For example, I am very clean, which cannot be said about her," David emphasized and immediately stopped.

So that no one would think that his wife did not comply with hygiene standards, he quickly added: "So I'm neat, but she's not." And then he joked cheerfully: "She washes from time to time."

David also emphasized that, contrary to popular belief, Victoria did not have such a big influence on his style at all. "I have always made my own decisions. Could wear leather or denim.

I have always followed fashion," summed up Beckham. The father of four also said that his favorite Spice Girls song was Say You'll Be There, which he first heard with Gary in Maldova.

