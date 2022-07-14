David Beckham Has Been Sent Threatning Letters From A Stalker Sharon Bell; Stalker Also Shows Up At His House

David Beckham is one of the most famous ex-footballers in the world. He is exceptionally handsome and many girls, as well as guys, are huge fans of him. Having fans is mostly a great thing, however, sometimes things can get messy.

Recently, David Beckham has had a stalker who is making his life a little difficult. Sharon Bell, who is 58 years old, said that she loved the ex-footballer and wanted to chat and have tea together. However, Beckham has stated that her behavior had become erratic and unpredictable.

Sharon has been detained under the Mental Health Act because she was sending threatening letters to Beckham and showing up at his house. Beckham has been worried about what she might do next.

In her letter, she said that she would show up at his house. The letter said "I have got your address from a detective agency, I hope you don't mind. I have feelings for you, David. Victoria owes me some money, David, as she said she's been robbing my bank account for years, which isn't very nice. I would appreciate it if she wasn't there."

Another letter that had been sent to Beckham stated "Please be there, otherwise, someone will go to the press and say you both have my roll numbers. Now that wouldn't look good, would it, as you have got an OBE. You said if I write to you first and I'm unarmed (which I will be) then I can come in for a chat and a tea (Earl Grey is my favorite tea). I want to chat with you, so please can I come in for a chat?"

The letter continued "I just want to talk to you. You owe me that, David (PS I would like to be with you when you have brain surgery to give you a few new brain cells) and your friend Tom Cruise has upset me, David. He has done some terrible things to me."

In a third letter, she said "I do love you and have done since we were children." Beckham has never met Bell and thus her letters to him seemed very creepy. Bell has since been charged with stalking however she did not face a criminal trial because she's mentally ill.