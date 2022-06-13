David Beckham forgot about the inscription dedicated to his wife, Victoria Beckham

David Beckham , 47, gave a short video interview to former Manchester United teammate Gary Neville for his reality show The Overlap, where he was asked about the most valuable tattoo.

The former football player answered without hesitation that it was too difficult to choose just one since he loves all the tattoos associated with his children: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

After a short pause, David realized that he had forgotten to name his wife Victoria Beckham , with whom they have been married for over 20 years.

Smiling embarrassedly, he added that Vicki's tattoos were equally important to him: the name Victoria, written in cursive on his arm, next to the hummingbird and the words "My love," and on the finger the number 99, which means the year they got married.

In addition, as a sign of respect and love for his wife, David's hand is engraved with the inscription "I belong to my beloved, and my beloved belongs to me," as well as her name, written in Sanskrit, next to the phrase "Forever by your side."

Recall that most of David's body is covered with drawings and inscriptions - there are more than 80 tattoos in total. On the left side of his neck, he has two tattoos in honor of Harper's daughter with her name written in italics under the word "Pretty Woman."

In addition, the name Romeo is engraved on the back of his neck, along with Brooklyn's nickname "Buster." On the back along the spine of a football player is a large angel on a crucifix; the name Romeo goes on top, just below Cruz and even below Brooklyn.

