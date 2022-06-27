David Beckham attends the Dior fashion show with his youngest son, Cruz

Football player David Beckham appeared at the Dior show along with his youngest son, 17-year-old Cruz. The corresponding pictures were published in the Getty Images photobank.

On Friday, June 24, as part of Paris Fashion Week, a show of the Dior spring-summer 2023 men's collection was held.

David and Cruz Beckham were among the first to get acquainted with the brand's new products.

David appeared at the fashion show in a black trouser suit with a fitted jacket from the brand owned by his wife, Victoria Beckham. Cruz, in turn, was dressed in a light green jacket and black trousers.

David and Victoria Beckham have four children: Brooklyn, 23; Romeo, 19; Cruz, 17; and Harper, 10. In April 2022, Brooklyn married the daughter of American billionaire Nelson Peltz Nicola. Romeo is in a relationship with model Mia Regan.

In a previous post, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton played football and drank beer on Cambridgeshire County Day. This is reported by the publication People.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the first-ever Cambridgeshire County Day. Kate Middleton was dressed in a light chiffon dress and high wedge shoes, but inappropriate clothing did not stop the Duchess from offering to play football.

Before kicking the ball, the Duchess told the audience that she would try hard, but she was not sure of success due to shoes being uncomfortable for playing football.

After the hit, Kate shook hands with the boy who played before her and said, "You did better than me." Prince William supported his wife and also tried his hand at football, despite the fact that he was dressed in a classic suit and suede shoes.

Advertisement

Then the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sipped cold beer and tasted chocolate, as well as chatted with guests and organizers of the event.