David Beckham and Spice girl Victoria Beckham celebrated their 23rd year and congratulations to each other on social media

If we talk about the strongest Hollywood couples, then David and Victoria Beckham definitely occupy a leading position.

On Monday, the football legend and former member of the Spice Girls celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary with sweet congratulations to each other on social media.

The faithful wife did not beat around the bush and remembered the negative expectations of society regarding their marriage.

"They say he's not funny, they say I never smile, they say it's not for long. Today we celebrate 23 years of being married. David, you are my everything; I love you so much!" she teased.

Meanwhile, the "groom" shared a video from his old performance on Sacha Baron Cohen's Ali G Show, where he was asked if he was into the Spice Girls before they officially met. "No, but I liked Posh," David replied, referring to his wife's nickname, which she got in the group for her love of bright and super short dresses.

The football player decided to repeat the quote from that same issue because the athlete still remembers his young and beautiful bride like that. "23 years ago, she became Mrs. Beckham, but she will always be Posh.

Happy Anniversary. We have been together for 23 years, and we have four beautiful children. I love you; we all love you," wrote David.

Recall that Victoria and David tied the knot in 1999 in Ireland. They have sons Cruz, 17, Romeo, 19, Brooklyn, 23, and daughter Harper, 10.

And lovers are never shy about their feelings, expressing them to each other on social networks. In May, Victoria celebrated David's birthday with an equally sweet message by sharing a few photos from their recent tropical vacation.

"I love you so much. You are the most amazing husband anyone could wish for, and I feel truly lucky. You are my Everything. I love you so much. Happy birthday" wrote the designer.