Dave Chappelle Talks About Will Smith In Reference To The Oscar's Slap

Will Smith 's behavior at the Oscars this year has been possibly the biggest controversy in Oscar history and it has given literally everyone in the industry something to say. Despite the incident happening many months ago, people are still discussing it and sharing their opinions on it.

In terms of the latest opinion on the matter, Dave Chappelle gave his as he appeared on stage alongside Chris Rock at a show in Liverpool.

Dave was of the opinion that Will Smith is actually a hardened young man from the streets of Philadelphia and people often forget that.

"10 minutes before he was about to get the biggest award… he acted like he was back in Philadelphia,” said the former Chappelle Show runner.

Chappelle further went on to elaborate:

“Will did the impression of a perfect person for 30 years, and he ripped his mask off and showed us he was as ugly as the rest of us. Whatever the consequences are… I hope he doesn’t put his mask back on again and lets his real face breathe.”

Chappelle had a real insightful opinion which a lot of people agreed with.

Dave has had some experience of people getting on stage and attacking him as well, and the experience actually happened only a month or so after the Oscars incident.

Chris Rock jokingly asked whether it was Will Smith who attacked Chappelle as well and Chappelle jokingly responded:

“At least you got smacked by someone of repute. I got smacked by a homeless guy with leaves in his hair."

Will Smith's actions at the Oscars this year created a controversy that will probably not be lived down for a long time. Will resigned from the Academy after the Oscars and was banned from attending the awards for a full decade, which means that Will won't be seen at the Oscars again until the year 2032, which sounds almost unreal as one says it.

Will has apologized for his actions repeatedly and expressed a wish to straighten things our with Chris Rock, but at the moment no such negotiations are on the table.