Danielle Fishel Reveals Her Essential Ballroom Dance Bag On TikTok Night

Viewers maybe got a funny and relatable behind-the-scenes glimpse of some of Danielle Fishel‘s dance bag essentials. Marking TikTok Night on the competition show, the post featured Fishel and her pro partner, Pasha Pashkov, showing some of the funny things that keep them sane during rehearsals. The post soon generated amusing and well-meaning comments by the viewers, basically turning the simple behind-the-scenes into a trending subject.

The video started with Fishel having a humorous narration about must-haves in her life. “I love stuff. I love this kind of stuff. All of this kind of stuff,” she says, pointing to her treasures. The camera then zoomed into one very special item: a spotted banana that was shot to unexpected stardom. Pasha Pashkov also exhibited some interesting training tools, including an apparatus placed on his neck to help with arm frame instructions. The charming mix of Fishel dragged on enthusiastically about “stuff” while Pashkov offered his technical explanation with a high-level glimpse into their teamwork.

Post comments erupted after the video, going all-in on bananas for one of the first and most engaging topics: ‘hercreativevibes’ said, “Someone eat that banana before it goes bad 😂.” This single comment spawned a long and hysterical debate over the ripeness of the banana and what should even be done with it. One argued that it was way too spotted and mushy already, while another shot back, “I like bananas soft.” Practical solutions included banana bread and chocolate chip pancakes. The flurry of zingers ended when Danielle Fishel herself entered the fray, saying, “I ate it immediately after filming! 😂.” Her personal reply unleashed the fans and sealed the banana’s legendary status for the night.

It ended as a discussion about the contest itself, variously stating, “You deserved a better score tonight. Carrie Ann scores women differently than men. It’s sad but we love you! We wish the best for you.” Those comments sparked another mini-discussion critical of the judges’ scoring, with another member going into detail about Fishel’s performance, noting strengths and suggesting areas for improvement. This fine mixture of passionate support and critical dance scorings really outlines how engaged ‘DWTS’ really is.

After the thread, fun was a Russian balm for many. ‘Zoe.scholl’ has shared a sweet story about bonding with her mom over Fishel’s career trajectory, from Boy Meets World to the dance floor. “Asked my mom if she remembered you in boy meets world and she looked at me like uhhhh yeah.. how do you know that show?? but i’ve binged the whole series twice and just absolutely love it. now we’re both voting for you as much as possible,” she gushed, speaking to the multi-generational appeal Fishel has alongside the competition. Other comments were about the chemistry of the duo, “Haha how daniela says it vs pasha is so funny 😂,” highlighting the endearing dynamic between the two.

Among the other comments were jokes about Fishel’s injury, hoping the banana could somehow help her “poor leg.” Another loving fan fumed, “This woman is literally dancing w one leg and she still bout to win the whole damn thing🔥👏,” marking the admiration for her grit. The post is a neat little chaos where they mix humor with fan engagement and a little sprinkle competition drama-one beautiful medley that wraps the entire “DWTS” experience. Her journey on the show has been supported by friends like Lance Bass, showing the importance of camaraderie. In revealing the dull yet much-need “stuff” of her journey, Danielle Fishel connected with her audience on a truly human level, offering the best sort of conversation springing from the simplest of posts. Her recent appearance at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards was another highlight of her career. The supportive atmosphere on the show is also reflected in tributes from other pros, such as Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy‘s heartfelt posts.